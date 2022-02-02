Q2 Billings Area Weather: From snow, then cold, then changes for the weekend

BILLINGS — A disturbance moving over the area through early Wednesday will bring light snow with around three inches expected along the foothills, including Red Lodge and Livingston. From the mountains eastward to Billings and Sheridan, Wyoming, look to see an inch or two with less is expected elsewhere.

While snow totals are modest, powdery snow that could melt and re-freeze could cause travel problems Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Slow down and use care.

Cold air is well entrenched until Thursday morning. Expect single-digit temperatures above zero to the teens below zero early Wednesday and Thursday. Eastern Montana will feel wind chills in the -10F to -20F range early Wednesday morning.

Highs stay stuck in the single digits to low teesn Wednesday despite some afternoon clearing. After a cold start Thursday, winds increase in the mountain foothills and temperatures rebound.

Expect a dry forecast with highs moving from the 30s Thursday to low 50s in much of the area by Monday. But the wind-prone areas will see gusts return to 50+ mph off and on.