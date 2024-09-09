Q2 Billings Area Weather: From smoky heat to cooler and hopefully wetter weather

BILLINGS — As the wind eases throughout Monday evening, our critical fire risk will go down. But it will take a little longer to get rid of the smoky haze.

Monday has been a combination of warm temperatures, low humidity and wind that has increased our fire risk. Smoke from fires in Idaho and other places have been making air quality more of an issue throughout the afternoon and evening.

We all continue to hold on to some of the haze through Tuesday. If you are sensitive to smoke, try to limit outdoor activity.

A few isolated thunderstorms could create dry lightning and erratic wind gusts throughout the evening hours Monday. Tuesday will be another warm and dry day, with temperatures reaching the 80s and some low 90s east of Billings. Winds will be lighter and limiting the fire weather threat.

As a high-pressure Ridge moves to the east by the evening hours, cooler air will start to move in on Wednesday. By Wednesday evening, a chance of showers or thunderstorms will start to move in, with cooler and wetter weather expected on Thursday.

Late Wednesday through early Friday is our best chance of picking up some precipitation, especially from Billings to the West. Some areas may receive 1/2 inch of precipitation and even a little high elevation snow is not out of the question.

Temperatures will be as cool as the 60s to mid-70s on Friday and then warm back up. 75 to 80 on Saturday. Sunday and Monday, we'll return to above average readings with highs mainly in the mid to lower 80s.