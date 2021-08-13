Q2 Billings Area Weather: From near-record highs to the coldest day in almost 3 months

BILLINGS — Friday marked the beginning of a warm up that lasts through Monday. While lows drop to the 50s to mid-60s, highs will be mainly in the 90s each day. Some 100s are possible.

If Billings records 100 at the airport on Sunday, it will tie the daily record high for Aug. 15.

Smoke will increase in the area from both local fires, and wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.

A significant change in the weather arrives midweek. By Wednesday, most highs look to be in the 60s. A good chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms moves in Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

Billings forecast:

Friday night... Mostly clear with a low of about 58.

Saturday... Sunny, hazy and around 97 for a high.

Sunday and Monday... Upper 90s to low 100s possible. Expect some smoky haze.