Q2 Billings Area Weather: From near record highs to rain and snow this week

BILLINGS — The warm and dry conditions we've become accustomed to start the week. But expect this sharp change in the weather Wednesday night and Thursday.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s to 40s each morning through Thursday. Expect sunny afternoons with highs in the 70s to low 80s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Readings will be warm enough to challenge a few record highs, especially in Livingston, MT and Sheridan, WY each day through the first half of the week. Expect sunny days and a little breezy for each day through Wednesday.

Late Wednesday, a cold front will bring much cooler and wetter conditions across the entire area. High temperatures Thursday through the weekend will be into the 40s, fifties to 60s.

A good portion of the region will pick up. And precipitation Wednesday night through Thursday. The mountains will pick up several inches of snow with a chance of eight inches or more into the Absaroka/ Beartooth Mountains Wednesday night through Friday, and also some snow into the Bighorn Mountains of northern Wyoming.

This could be a game changer for firefighters around the Elk Fire in Sheridan County, Wyoming. The chance of rain and snow drops off Friday, but the temperatures will stay closer to seasonal averages.

There is still some disagreement in the analysis for later in the week, so check back for updates.