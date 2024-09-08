Q2 Billings Area Weather: From fire weather to a big cool down this week

BILLINGS — This week, we go from warm and dry and breezy; to much cooler than we've seen for quite a with a chance of rain; Back to the warm and dry all over again.

A cold front moving across the area Monday backs temperatures off only a bit, but will create wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph. With the very warm temperatures in the 80s to low 90s and low humidity will increase our fire risk.

Tuesday is a bit of a transition day, with temperatures slipping mainly to the 80s but staying mainly dry. By late Wednesday, showers become more widespread, and Thursday and Friday is noticeably cooler.

Highs by the end of the work week will be in the 60s to mid 70s with a good chance of some scattered rain showers and even a little higher elevation snow is possible. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s.

The weekend looks warmer and drier with highs in the 70s to low 80s, close to the September averages. There are some signals we'll be in for another round of cooler and wetter weather next week.