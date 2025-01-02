Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fog overnight and light snow in our future

BILLINGS — Caution: Traveling patchy fog may create hazardous driving conditions Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Snow may increase Friday and Saturday.

Periods of light snow showers will continue to scatter over the area through early Friday. Friday and Saturday have the best snow potential, with several inches possible from Billings to the east.

Most of eastern Montana will see 1 to 2 inches with bands of heavier snow possible. Expect lighter amounts in northern Wyoming and higher amounts in northern Montana.

Temperatures will also vary. Expect teens for highs closer to the Dakotas, 20s around Billings and low 30s to the west of Billings and across northern Wyoming.