Q2 Billings Area Weather: Focus is on storms Tuesday

BILLINGS — Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening over southern Montana and northern Wyoming. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

There is enough moisture present that at least some areas of heavy rain could develop. At the same time, fire concerns persist with gusts of over 60 mph possible with frequent lightning.

Highs will be mainly in the 80s region wide Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday being the coolest day of the week overall.

Temperatures climb solidly to the 90s from Thursday onward with some 100s expected.

Billings forecast:

Monday night... Mostly clear with a low near 63.

Tuesday... Increasing clouds and about 87 for a high. A good chance of rain showers and possible thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday... Sunny with morning temperatures close to 57 and the afternoon high around 86.