Q2 Billings Area Weather: First the rain and then the winds will set it

BILLINGS — An active day across the treasure state with showers and thunderstorms producing gusty winds and reports of quarter of an inch size hail in Billings.

Chances of precipitation will continue through tonight as the low pressure system makes its way across the state.

First the rain then the winds will set in. Starting tonight and into tomorrow winds will pick up with gusts up to 50 mph or even a bit stronger. Secure any loose items and high profile vehicles use caution as crosswinds may be dangerous.

The weekend is shaping up to be slightly warmer and drier.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy and becoming windy. Low near 52°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds with gusty winds. High near 75°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy with a low near 50°F