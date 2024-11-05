Q2 Billings Area Weather: First snow of the season for some

BILLINGS — Wind, rain and snow highlight the weather in short term. But it will be a memory well before the weekend.

Winds have increased over the western foothills near Livingston. Winds will spread across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming with routine gusts of 20 to 35 mph.

The strongest winds will blow from Monday evening through Tuesday morning with gusts over 50 mph along US-191 north to Harlowton. Gusts around 65 mph are likely along I-90 and near Nye.

Areas of rain and snow will start and stop from Monday evening through Wednesday morning. When it is all done, much of the area will pick up at least a tenth of and inch of precipitation.

But that precipitation will come as rain, snow, or a mix. The mountains could easily pick up 6 inches of snow. For the lower elevations, including Billings, Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning has the best chance for snow.

There is a 45 percent chance that Billings could see an inch of snow, but most of it will melt very quickly.

Highs will be mainly in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday with morning temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. As the snow ends Wednesday, a clearing sky will lead to a chilly morning on Thursday.

Expect above seasonal average temperatures from Friday onward with mainly 50s for highs. A few place could approach 60 on Saturday.

