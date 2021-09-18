Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fire Warnings To Cooler Days, Is Summer Done Yet?

Forecast September 18th, 2021
Posted at 1:06 PM, Sep 18, 2021
BILLINGS — A hot day today with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Paired with these warm temperatures is dry conditions and gusty winds, so a red flag warning is issued through the rest of today.

Overnight temperatures will be fairly consistent in the low to mid 50s.

We will cool down a good bit tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s for most areas. A good chance of rain by late afternoon, early evening and into Monday. There is even a chance of some snow in higher elevations.

Fall is right around the corner but summer isn't finished with us just yet. By the middle of next week, the temperatures could warm back into the 80s.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Hot with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight... Temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow... Cooler day with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of precipitation by late afternoon/ evening and into Monday.

