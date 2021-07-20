Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fire risk increases with storms

FORECAST TUESDAY EVENING JULY 20, 2021
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 19:38:20-04

BILLINGS — Scattered thunderstorms will occur through Tuesday evening in southern Montana with some activity in northern Wyoming.

These high-based storms will produce strong and erratic wind gusts. With lightning strikes, new wildfire starts are possible.

Overnight lows will only drop a bit to mainly the 60s with some storms possible well through the evening.

Wednesday will also see isolated to scattered high-based thunderstorms across south-central Montana. Highs will reach mainly the 90s with more sun than Tuesday.

Thursday will reach the upper 90s to low 100s. A cold front swinging through in the evening will produce more showers and thunderstorms.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday evening... Haze. A chance of a showers or thunderstorm with potential strong wind gusts through the late evening. Low near 67.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny with a high of about 96. A 20% chance of afternoon and evening showers or storms.

