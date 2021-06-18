Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fire risk goes up before some rain falls down

BILLINGS — Fire risk goes up before it goes down.

Ahead of a cold front, temperatures will warm to around 90° in much of southern Montana northern Wyoming Saturday afternoon. Winds will gust 25 to 35 mph in with low humidity fire risk will be high.

An upper trough moves from British Columbia into Montana late Saturday. A straight thunderstorm is possible ahead of the front with rain showers more likely overnight Saturday through Sunday.

Temperatures will cool to the 60s to low 70s Sunday with rain most likely from Billings to the West. Showers taper off Sunday evening.

Cooler air remains on Monday despite more sunshine. Highs will be mainly into the upper 70s to lower 80s by the afternoon.

With dry conditions, high temperatures move into the 80s to low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Above average temperatures continue toward the end of the week, but scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms become more likely.

Billings forecast:

Friday night… Mostly clear with a low close to 57.

Saturday… Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 92. Clouds increase in the afternoon.

Saturday night and Sunday… A chance of a shower or isolated thunderstorm with periods of gusty winds during the evening. Showers are likely on Sunday with a thunderstorm also possible in the afternoon. Otherwise mostly cloudy with a high at about 70.