Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fire danger Thursday; more changes this weekend

BILLINGS — Another great day Wednesday with temperatures mainly in the 70s.

Thursday will be another warm day, but by the afternoon hours, winds will pick up with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Along with warm and windy conditions, humidity will be in the teens, so fire danger will be elevated throughout the day tomorrow. Try not to create any sparks.

Friday night and into the weekend, cooler air and moisture will move in. As of now, snow is expected mainly for the higher elevations and rain for the lower elevations.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 47°F

Tomorrow... Sunny with gusty winds developing. High near 78°F

Tomorrow night... Increasing clouds with a low near 45°F