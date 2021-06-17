Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fingers crossed for rain by Sunday

BILLINGS — Fire risk could go up Saturday then slip suddenly on Sunday.

Friday and Saturday will continue to be warm and dry. High temperatures will be mainly in the upper 70s to 80s Friday, and 80s to low 90s on Saturday.

A light breeze on Friday becomes stronger gusts on Saturday out ahead of a cold front. The warm temperatures, wind and continued low humidity are all bad news for firefighting efforts.

A cold front late Saturday night through Sunday greatly increases the chance of showers with a few thunderstorms. Areas from Billings to the west of the best chance of showers with some snow above 9,000 feet.

Showers will persist off and on through Sunday, with cooler temperatures Sunday and Monday. Highs will be mainly in the 60s to low 70s both days.

Another rise in the temperatures is expected by midweek. Afternoon readings will return to the 80s to low 90s.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night… Mostly clear with a low near 55.

Friday… Sunny, warm and dry with a high around 86.

Saturday… Partly to mostly sunny with a high of about 93. Gusty winds at times with a chance of showers and thunderstorms increasing late Saturday.