Q2 Billings Area Weather: Finally some rain. Just before it gets hot again

BILLINGS — A strong storm developed just northwest of Billings Tuesday afternoon and faded just as soon as it passed by. But in the process, it brought strong winds and more rain than in nearly 2 1/2 months. Billings Logan Field recorded 0.63 inches of rain.

That is more rain in a hour than we have seen total since May 21.

A few isolated storms will continue to exit eastern Montana through the evening with a clearing sky to follow.

Hot temperatures return Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and evenings with highs in the mid-90s. Lows remain in the 60s.

Friday marks a transition to more seasonable temperatures but showers and thunderstorms are more numerous. Friday is shaping up to be breezy.

Highs from Friday onward will stay mainly in the 80s and lows 55 to 65. A 20 to 30 percent chance of afternoon and evening storms becomes a regular thing.

Bilings forecast:

Tuesday evening... Gradual clearing with a low of about 64.

Wednesday. and Thursday.. Smoky haze. Otherwise sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the 60s.

Friday... Near 90 for a high. A chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon.