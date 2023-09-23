Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer Clouds Tonight And Sunday While We Warm Back To Early Autumn Levels

BILLINGS — The late summer storm which brought rain, snow, thunderstorms and gusty wind to Montana and Wyoming kept moving eastward and away from our region on Saturday. We can expect a cooler morning, but a warmer afternoon with seasonable highs on Sunday.

A short-lived ridge of high pressure will build over the northern Rockies from Sunday through Tuesday, which will allow highs to quickly rise back to more summer-like levels early next week. That upcoming warmth won't last long, ahead of another Pacific storm.

The incoming trough of low pressure will begin a cooling trend next Wednesday, and it will likely last through next Saturday. Wednesday and Thursday will be seasonably warm with gusty wind, followed by cooler highs Friday and Saturday with scattered showers.