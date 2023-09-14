Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer Clouds And Seasonable Highs

BILLINGS — We can expect fewer clouds and more seasonable temperatures on Thursday around central and eastern Montana. Southeast Montana had some lingering, light rain showers this morning, but the shower chances will disappear fairly rapidly today for most.

There will still be some cloud buildups and a few showers over the mountains, mainly over the Beartooth and Big Horn ranges, but little additional rain is going to fall. Despite more sun today than yesterday, highs will be slightly cooler and more seasonable.

A ridge of high pressure will begin building over the northern Rockies Friday through the weekend, which will bring another round of sunshine and much warmer than average highs through Monday, although changes will also being late Monday evening.

Another trough of low pressure will start digging toward Montana and Wyoming during the first half of next week, and that will rapidly change our weather. We'll have increasing clouds and well-below-average highs by next Wednesday, with showers possible.

Q2 Meteorologist Jason Stiff

Jason.Stiff@ktvq.com