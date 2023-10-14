Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fewer Clouds And Above Average Highs On Sunday

BILLINGS — As expected, much of central and eastern Montana along with northern Wyoming had some clouds in the sky this morning during the annular solar eclipse. That made taking photos more difficult, but if you had the proper eye protection, it was still a beautiful sight... thank you to everyone for sending in your photos!

We'll have fewer clouds on Sunday, and after a seasonably cool start, we'll have warmer than average highs. Although we'll have increasing clouds Monday ahead of our next storm system, highs will continue to climb. The next storm will quickly move over our region next Tuesday and Wednesday with more bark than bite.

Scattered rain showers will fall Tuesday and early Wednesday, but only light amounts of rain will fall. We'll likely experience more wind than rain with this incoming storm, with windy weather Tuesday and continuing breezes Wednesday. Another ridge will build late next week, which will bring more sun and above average highs.