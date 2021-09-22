Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fall weather is the pumpkin spice of life

BILLINGS — After a warm Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will back off Thursday and Friday to pretty nice fall weather. But more of the warm afternoons are still to come.

The Livingston foothills area will continue to gust up to 35 mph through Wednesday evening as a cold front moves past. Overnight, this will shift the winds to the northwest.

It will be cooler on Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s, but breezier across the plains at 15 to 25 mph.,

Friday stays mainly in the 70s for the highs and dry. A dry and warm period follows with mainly the low 50s for the lows and low 80s for the highs through early next week.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday... Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 10 to 25 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday... Sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night... Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.

Saturday... Sunny, with a high near 86.