Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fairly mild rest of the weekend; another round of precipitation next week!

BILLINGS — Snow has moved out of the area. Most areas seeing a couple of inches last night into this morning. Moving forward, the rest of the weekend will stay fairly mild with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. A couple of scattered snow showers are possible today and tomorrow but don't expect much accumulation with these showers.

Temperatures tonight will be in the teens.

Slight warm up through Monday with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. As it stands, another round of precipitation is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. We will keep an eye on it!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy low near 16°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy skies with a few snow showers possible. High near 32°F

Tomorrow night... Clouds early will give way to clear skies. Low near 17°F

