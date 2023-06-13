Q2 Billings Area Weather: Expect showers and thunderstorms Wednesday as cold front moves across state

BILLINGS — A weak cold front will move across Montana on Wednesday, triggering showers and thunderstorms. In the Billings area, expect Wednesday morning to be mostly sunny before the cold front move through around midday to early afternoon.

The greatest chance of thunderstorms in the Billings area will be between noon and 6 p.m. For the eastern plains, the greatest chance will be after 3 p.m. and through 11 p.m.

High temperatures on Thursday will be a bit cooler before a warming trend begins Friday through Sunday. Only isolated, mainly mountain showers or thunderstorms are expected Thursday through Saturday.

Late Sunday, a large weather disturbance will move into the Pacific Northwest, increasing southwest flow aloft over Montana, which will lead to higher chances for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon.

This pattern will continue in place at least into Monday and possibly even into Tuesday. Expect high temperatures to be cooler Monday and Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms being more numerous.