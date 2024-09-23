Q2 Billings Area Weather: Expect plenty of outdoor weather this week

BILLINGS — Temperatures will begin to increase through the middle of the week with well above average temperatures expected through the work week. Even the cool down by the weekend nudges us back to simply nice fall temperatures.

Through at least Friday, most of the high temperatures will be in the 80s for locations in the lower elevations. The relative humidity values will be in the 20s and teens most days so fire conditions may become elevated late Wednesday as winds will increase.

The greatest fire concern will be Thursday as the ridge breaks down, leading to the potential for increasing winds. Wednesday will likely be the warmest for most locations with highs in the 80s to low 90s widespread.

Otherwise, expect morning temperatures in the 40s to low 50s and the afternoon readings mainly 80s through Friday and 70s and 80s by Saturday. Cooler air may arrive Sunday. There are still some questions on the extended forecast, and perhaps a sprinkle or a shower.