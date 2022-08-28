Q2 Billings Area Weather: Enjoy tomorrow, the dog days of summer aren't done yet

BILLINGS — A warm day today with showers and thunderstorms across the area. Expect gusty winds up to 60 mph, dangerous lightning, and light to moderate rainfall.

A cold front will swing through tonight bringing in some cool air behind it so tomorrow will be a cool day with temperatures in the 70s, to low 80s.

We aren't done with the heat just yet. A high pressure ridge will move in next week. Drying us out and bringing clear sunny skies with warmer temperatures.

Drink plenty of fluids and stay weather ready.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Low near 57°F

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy with a high near 80°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 54°F