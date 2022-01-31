Q2 Billings Area Weather: Enjoy today; change is knocking on the door!

BILLINGS — Another mild day today with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be the problem through tomorrow. Gusts up to 65 mph or even a bit stronger are possible west of Billings. Tree limbs and power outages could be a problem.

Overnight temperatures will be ranging in the 30s.

Tomorrow we will start off a bit mild with temperatures in the 30s and 40s but temperatures will start to drop as the day progresses. A cold front will push through bringing some windy conditions and the chance of some snow tomorrow and Tuesday!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with windy conditions. Low near 35°F

Tomorrow... Windy with gusts around 50 mph. High near 43°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy skies with windy conditions. Low near 18°F