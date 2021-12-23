Q2 Billings Area Weather: Enjoy the warm temperatures Thursday; the cold is coming

BILLINGS — Another warm day Thursday with temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s. Windy conditions will persist through the night with that main issue still west of Billings.

The Cooke City area and Beartooth Mountains are in a winter storm warning that will last through Christmas morning. The higher accumulations will be in those higher elevations in the mountains. Please be careful if you plan on traveling for the holiday. Travel will be a bit difficult especially around the Cooke City area.

A cold front will move through the area Thursday night so we will see a cooler night with temperatures in the 20s.

Christmas Eve will be a cooler day with temperatures mainly in the 30s and the chance at some snow by the afternoon hours.

Looking ahead, a colder trend with periods of some light snow from Christmas into the beginning of next week. Be weather ready as next week will be a cold one.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with gusty winds. Low near 29°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy with afternoon snow showers. High near 32°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy with snow showers. Low near 15°F