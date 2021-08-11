Q2 Billings Area Weather: Encouraging signs for a cool down next week

BILLINGS — A cold front Thursday evening first brings some wind gusts... bad news for firefighters. But it also brings a slight chance of a shower and a cooler day Thursday on the "good news" side of things.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid-50 to low 60s with afternoon highs Thursday in the mid-70s to mid-80s. The wind will be lighter, and the humidity edges up.

Friday is a transition day with dry weather and highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s. Temperatures peak Sunday with readings in the mid-90s to 100s.

A cooler-than-average pattern next week brings some chance of showers or a thunderstorm. The details are unclear so check back for updates.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night... Brief wind gusts are possible. Some overnight clouds with a low near 61.

Thursday... Mostly sunny by the afternoon with a light wind. High around 82.

Friday and Saturday... Dry and warming. About 89 and sunny Friday afternoon and close to 97 Saturday.