Q2 Billings Area Weather: Edging toward weather that is more fall-like

BILLINGS — There will be a change in the weather pattern later this week. It will start with rain and high elevation snow, and stick around with more typical October temperatures.

Our ongoing dry and warm conditions continue through Wednesday. The days will be breezy and warm with highs in mainly the 70s and some low 80s. A few daily record highs might fall.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday night bringing cooler and wetter conditions to end the work week. While the forecast will be updated, things look promising for widespread rain of a tenth of an inch up to an inch. Billings has a 50/50 chance of at least a half inch of rain. As of Monday, Billings has gone 26 days with no measurable precipitation.

Snow will fall in the mountains and perhaps in some of the foothill communities like Red Lodge. There may be some impact to travel Friday morning.

The best news of all is that some of the wetter areas will be around the Elk Fire burning in northern Wyoming and southeast Montana. Firefighters are hoping this will help to bring the fire under control.

Friday and especially Saturday mornings will be chilly with lows in the 20s to mid-30s. Billings may see it’s first freeze of the season Saturday morning.

Highs Friday will be in the 40s and low 50s, then rebound to 55 to 65 Saturday through at least Monday. Billings average high temperature in mid-October is 60 degrees.