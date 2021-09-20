Q2 Billings Area Weather: Early fall weather is easy going

BILLINGS — Showers winding down Monday evening across Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming have created some mountain snow and a few isolated thunderstorms.

After a quiet and cool overnight, temperatures Tuesday morning will start near freezing int he mountain foothills to the low 40s in the plains. By afternoon, expect Tuesday to be mainly sunny with a light wind and highs of 65 to 75.

Wednesday will be warmer, with highs in the mid-70s to lower 80s.

Still dry but mainly 40s for lows and 70s for highs Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are trending 8 to 10 degrees warmer for the weekend.

Billings forecast:

Monday night... A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Light wind except around storms.

Tuesday... Sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday... Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

