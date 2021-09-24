Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry, warm, and occasionally breezy for days

BILLINGS — You better get used to it. The weather will be warm in the afternoons with mainly sunshine and a light wind. Until Wednesday, that is.

Overnight temperatures will slip to the 40s and low 50s each morning for cool starts. But the afternoon temperatures will be mainly in the 80s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming with dry and mainly sunny days.

Occasionally some winds will develop, especially closer to the mountains. Combined with the warm temperatures and low humidity, fire risk could become elevated. Smoke from California wildfires looks to bring some haze back into the picture starting late Sunday.

Sometime Tuesday through Wednesday morning, a low-pressure trough will bring wind, mainly mountain showers, and colder air. Temperatures drop to the 60s for highs Wednesday then recover to the 70s in most areas for the rest of the work week.

Billings forecast:

Friday night... Partly cloudy with a low near 50.

Saturday - Tuesday... Mainly sunny days and mostly overnights. Lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid-80s.