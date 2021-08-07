Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and windy

BILLINGS — It's dry and calm day Saturday. The winds will pick up a bit later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be an even windier day as a cold front will be moving into the area by late afternoon and evening. The risk of wildfires is still an issue with Sunday's heat, dry conditions, and wind. By late afternoon and evening there is a chance of a possible shower or isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Monday will be a cooler day with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Dry, winds will pick up later this afternoon and evening. High near 91.

Tonight... Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow... Elevated Fire Risk. Windy with the chance of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. High near 96.

