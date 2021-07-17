Q2 Billings Area Weather: Do We Get a Break?

BILLINGS — Another hot day today with temperatures in the upper 90s potentially hitting triple digits. Overnight temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 60s.

We aren't done with the heat quite yet as temperatures tomorrow will reach the upper 90s and could break triple digits as well.

Another issue is the smoke. Expect smoke to move into the area tonight and tomorrow. Some of the high temperatures could be held down a bit by this smoke.

Still take caution today and tomorrow as the heat and smoke will be sticking around.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Hot with temperatures in the upper 90s could break triple digits.

Tonight... Temperatures drop back into the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow... Hot with temperatures reaching the upper 90s and potentially reaching triple digits.