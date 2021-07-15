Q2 Billings Area Weather: Do 90+ degree days suddenly seem normal?

BILLINGS — While smoke is what we will see, it's the heat that could have the biggest effect on us in the next week. Consistently hot afternoon highs in the 90s and low 100s will seem warmer because overnight temperatures will stay warmer, too.

Friday afternoon and evening, look for scattered showers and thunderstorms that could produce pockets of rain. But lightning and wind may also produce new fire starts.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Saturday afternoon through Tuesday. Heat-related health issues are possible during this period.

Wildfire smoke will also come and go with the prevailing winds. Use care if you are sensitive to smoke or have respiratory issues.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night... Isolated storms through the evening with a low near 65.

Friday.... Hazy with sunshine and a high of about 97.

Saturday and Sunday... Upper 90s to 100s. Sunny to mostly sunny.