Q2 Billings Area Weather: Daytime highs remains below average on Wednesday

Strong winds continue Wednesday in eastern Montana especially in Fallon and Carter counties with gusts up to 60 MPH still possible. A High Wind Warning remains in effect through the afternoon.

Expecting dry and cold conditions across the area on Wednesday with highs mainly in the mid-to-upper 30s. There will be a chance of snow in the Beartooths and Absarokas by Wednesday night that will continue on and off through the weekend.

As dry conditions remain in place Thursday and Friday, daytime temperatures will warm into the 40s and even some 50s through Saturday.

A change in the weather pattern moves in by Sunday with much colder air blanketing the region. Daytime highs will be in the 20s and 30s to wrap up the weekend into Monday then mainly 30s through the middle of next week.

With this cool down comes a chance for more snow Saturday night into Sunday. The mountains could receive several inches while lower elevations could pick up a couple. There's still a lot of uncertainty on this. Will keep you updated over the next couple of days as models are fine-tune.

Nightly lows will be in the 10s and 20s Wednesday night, mainly 20s on Thursday and Friday nights, 10s and 20s on Saturday night then 10s Sunday night through the middle of next week.

