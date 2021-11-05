Q2 Billings Area Weather: Daylight Saving Time ends and so do warmer temperatures

BILLINGS — Areas like Livingston and Nye will continue to feel wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph Friday night easing up Saturday morning before increasing again.

Temperatures in the lower elevations reach the 60s Saturday afternoon with 50s closer to the mountains. Snow is expected to accumulate to 2 to 6 inches Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Those planning on hunting or hiking in the Beartooth/Absaroka Mountains should be prepared for accumulating snow this weekend.

Temperatures downshift to the 40s/low 50s for highs Sunday onward, with lows in the 20s/low 30s. A series of waves keep the area unsettled with scattered rain and snow.

Billings Forecast:

Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Westerly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. variable wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

