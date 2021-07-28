Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Could We See Some Relief?

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Forecast July 28th, 2021
Forecast July 28th, 2021
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 15:52:54-04

BILLINGS — A cooler day today with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. More smoke will move into the area this afternoon and evening.

Air quality is still an issue for most areas and will be for the rest of the day and into tomorrow.

Overnight temperatures are staying consistent in the mid to upper 60s with some areas in the low 70s tonight.

Temperatures tomorrow will be even cooler than today with temperatures in the upper 80s low 90s. We could see a possible shower or isolated thunderstorm as well.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight... Cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow... Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 80s low 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere