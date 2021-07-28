Q2 Billings Area Weather: Could We See Some Relief?

BILLINGS — A cooler day today with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. More smoke will move into the area this afternoon and evening.

Air quality is still an issue for most areas and will be for the rest of the day and into tomorrow.

Overnight temperatures are staying consistent in the mid to upper 60s with some areas in the low 70s tonight.

Temperatures tomorrow will be even cooler than today with temperatures in the upper 80s low 90s. We could see a possible shower or isolated thunderstorm as well.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight... Cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow... Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 80s low 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.