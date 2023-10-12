Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler With Areas Of Rain And Mountain Snow On Thursday

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure continues to move over the northern Rockies and into the Great Plains this morning. Wrap-around moisture is pushing from east to west over our region, delivering more lower elevation and and mountain snow. Far northeast Montana may miss out on much of the wet weather.

Northern Wyoming and Southern Montana will get most of the rain and snow from this event. Another round of rainy, snowy weather will occur late this morning though late this afternoon, beginning to taper off this evening. Be mindful of the wet and snowy roads in the lower and higher elevations, respectively.

Isolated showers are possible early Friday, but we'll have a decreasing cloud pattern much of the day Friday into this weekend. The lack of clouds will cause another frosty to freezing morning Saturday morning, but highs will climb close to average. We'll be above average starting Sunday, with showers possible next week.