Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler temperatures and more chances of precipitation through the week

Forecast April 26th, 2022
Posted at 3:02 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 17:08:52-04

BILLINGS — A warmer day Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will be swinging through the evening and bringing the chance of some precipitation. That will be the theme for the next couple of days.

By Wednesday night, another shortwave system will push through, and this is where we will see a better chance for some of this precipitation. Best shot shaping up to be Friday.

Temperatures will cool down through the rest of the week with temperatures back into the 40s and 50s by the latter part of the work week and into the weekend.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… A few clouds. Low near 40°F

Tomorrow… Cloudy skies by the afternoon. High near 62°F

Tomorrow night… Showers in the evening. Low near 38°F

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119