Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler temperatures and more chances of precipitation for Monday

BILLINGS — The heat has moved out and showers and thunderstorms have taken its place. Today was a cooler day with temperatures mainly in the 60s and 70s. The moisture moved in quicker than expected, keeping temperatures down.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day this week with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with more chances of precipitation. That won't last long as we will quickly dry out and temperatures will bounce back into the 80s and potentially some 90s by the middle of the week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Rain early with a slight risk of thunderstorm overnight. Low near 52°F

Tomorrow... Chance of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High near 69°F

Tomorrow night... Moisture will move out with a low near 52°F