Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler, more wind, and a chance of snow?

BILLINGS — A much cooler and calmer day Friday. Winds have calmed down for the most part but will pick back up by tomorrow morning and carry through the day Saturday.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s to 30s for most areas. Along with cooler temperatures, we could see a chance at some precipitation Friday night. For the Billings area, mainly rain, but the higher elevations and east of Billings could see the chance at some snow. Don't expect much accumulation Friday night.

Along with those winds Saturday, another chance at some precipitation. Precipitation will start out as rain Saturday evening and transition into some snow during the overnight hours. Little to no accumulation for the Billings area. Again, those higher amounts will stick to the higher elevations and east of Billings. Miles City and Sheridan, Wyoming could see anywhere from a trace to 2 inches. West of Billings could see some light accumulation.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with a slight chance of rain / Winds 5 to 10 mph. Low near 30°F

Tomorrow... Mostly cloudy / Winds 10 to 15 mph. High near 48°F

Tomorrow night... 30 percent Chance of precipitation. Start as rain / transition to snow. Low near 25°F