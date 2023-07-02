Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler Monday Before Showers Move in Monday Night through Tuesday Afternoon

BILLINGS — High temperatures on Monday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Sunday, with mainly 70s across the area. Isolated thunderstorms are possible by mid afternoon.

Showers will become more numerous Monday night and continue through Tuesday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies and the showers will keep high temperatures Tuesday generally in the 60s across much of the area.

Snow levels will lower to around 9000 feet Monday night through Tuesday morning, so those with travel plans into the Beartooth and Big Horn Mountains should plan accordingly, especially over Beartooth Pass.

At this time, it appears the showers will gradually diminish by late Tuesday afternoon leaving a distinct possibility for a dry but cool evening for various community firework displays Tuesday night.

A warming trend begins on Wednesday as mostly sunny skies return for most of the remainder of the week. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible over the mountains Wednesday through the weekend. A few of these may make it onto the plains by late in the week.