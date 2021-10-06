Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler and showers before it's chilly and wet

BILLINGS — Big changes ahead with highs in the 60s to low 70s Thursday through Saturday with area showers likely. Rain most likely Friday afternoon ending Saturday.

Sunny and mild Sunday with highs still 60s to low 70s.

Colder weather with rain and mountain snow is expected. Highs in the lower elevations will be mainly in the 40s Monday through Thursday.

Morning temperatures will drop to mainly 25 to 35 degrees around eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. That is cold enough for snow or a rain/snow mix.

A lot of details on next week's weather system will become clearer in the next 48 hours so check back.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night... Isolated showers before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 20 mph shifting northwest in the evening.

Thursday... Isolated afternoon showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Northerly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night... A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northerly wind around 10 mph.

Friday... A 60 percent chance of showers by the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northerly breeze.