Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler and drier Thursday with warming temperatures Friday through Sunday

BILLINGS — Expect cooler temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday across the region. Other than isolated mountain showers, most of the area will remain dry.

The lone exception is central Wyoming in the Wind River Basin, where an extended period of rain is expected from late Thursday through Friday afternoon. Flood watches have been posted in those areas through late Friday afternoon.

Otherwise, the remainder of the area can expect warming temperatures each day Friday through Sunday with mainly dry weather. By late Sunday afternoon, an increased threat for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms returns to the area.

The forecast for early next week is a bit uncertain, but it currently appears that it will be cooler with increased cloudiness and chances for precipitation both Monday and Tuesday. Western Montana looks to be very cool and wet by early next week. Stay tuned for continued refinement to the forecast for early next week as details become clearer.