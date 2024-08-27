Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler and breezy midweek but our long weekend is warm and dry

BILLINGS — After our Tuesday warm up, temperatures rocked back downward on Wednesday with periods of wind. After that, it's mainly about how warm it will get each afternoon.

A low pressure trough will bring a cooler day for Wednesday, starting in the 50s and ending up mainly in the 70s. The big story will be the wind, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph over a widespread area through the day.

Eastern Montana will continue to feel the breezy conditions on Thursday while a warm up begins to build in. Afternoon readings on Thursday will be mainly into the upper 70s to 80s.

Beyond that, it's all about warming up each afternoon to the 80s and even some low 90s by early next week for Labor Day. Conditions are generally dry other than a few stray showers as a cold front moves through on Wednesday.