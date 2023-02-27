Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool, dry week ahead - turning colder next week

BILLINGS — Weather disturbances will ripple across the region this week from a larger storm system along the Pacific Coast. This will result in periods of light snow over the mountains throughout the next seven days.

On Tuesday, light snow is expected to redevelop in southeastern and northeastern Montana before leaving the area by daybreak on Wednesday. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week.

Temperatures Thursday through Sunday will remain slightly below seasonal averages with mainly dry conditions across the plains.

By Monday, another weather disturbance may eject from the larger Pacific weather system bringing a better chance of snow across the plains along with colder temperatures.