BILLINGS — A cooler day with temperatures mainly in the low 40s. Temperatures tonight will dip down into the 20s for the most part.

Tomorrow will be another chilly day with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Might want to layer up for trick-or-treat as overnight temperatures will drop back into the 20s.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Cooler. High near 44°F

Tonight... Cloudy. Low near 24°F

Tomorrow... Partly Cloudy. High near 39°F