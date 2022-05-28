Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool and wet Saturday; bring on the moisture

BILLINGS — A cool and wet day Saturday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Thunderstorm activity will be mainly sticking to the southeast parts of the state and down into northeast Wyoming.

Rain for those lower elevations with snow sticking to the higher elevations mainly above 8,000 feet. Rain totals by Tuesday are ranging anywhere from a half-inch to 3 inches in some areas. Greater accumulations will be south of Billings and down into parts of northern Wyoming. By Tuesday, those higher elevations could see anywhere from 1-3 feet of snow.

So, just be careful if you plan on traveling this holiday weekend and keep an umbrella handy.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Mostly cloudy with rain ending overnight. Possibility of some thunder. Low near 48°F

Tomorrow… On and off rain showers during afternoon. High near 65°F

Tomorrow night… Occasional rain showers. Low near 48°F

