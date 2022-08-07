Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool and rainy today; here are the details for tomorrow

Forecast August 6th, 2022
Posted at 10:00 PM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 00:00:47-04

BILLINGS — A cool and rainy day today. Temperatures were mainly in the 60s. Showers will taper off this evening and tomorrow is shaping up to be fairly nice.

A high pressure ridge will move into the region bringing clear skies and warmer temperatures.

By the middle of the week, temperatures will be back in the 90s potential flirting with triple digits by Wednesday!

Stay weather ready.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clearing with a stray shower possible. Low near 53°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny with a high near 84°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 58°F

