Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued warm with isolated afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms

BILLINGS — High temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to upper 80s across the region through the week with isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday.

Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms become more numerous on Thursday and Friday and have the potential to produce brief, heavy downpours over areas that saw some of the heavier rains late last week and into this past weekend.

Overall the weather pattern remains very persistent through the next seven days, with very little change in temperatures and chances of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms through the period.

Current projections for the remainder of June suggest this weather pattern could persist across the region well into mid or even late June.