Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued Mild and Dry through Monday; Cooler with Showers Beginning Tuesday

BILLINGS — Mild and dry weather will prevail through Monday before cooler temperatures and showers return beginning Tuesday and continuing through the end of the week.

Temperatures Sunday and Monday will generally be in the 60s with Monday being the warmest day. Winds will generally be light on Sunday but by Monday winds will increase across the area as the next weather disturbance approaches the area.

Rain is likely across the area on Tuesday. The threat for precipitation remains across the area through the entire week - Tuesday through Friday. With cooler temperatures some areas may see some accumulating snow during the overnight hours. Any snow that would fall during the daytime over the plains will generally melt as it falls or accumulate mainly on grassy surfaces due to the high sun angle and the forecast daytime temperatures through the end of the week.

The last week to ten days of April looks to continue with temperatures at or below seasonal averages and favorable for more precipitation.

