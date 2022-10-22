Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued chances of precipitation throughout the rest of the weekend

BILLINGS — A cooler day today with moisture around the area.

Rain mainly for those lower elevations and snow for the higher elevations in the mountains.

As we head into tonight, snow levels will drop and we could see some snow in the foothills.

Tomorrow, moisture will be sticking around with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. There is a possibility of seeing some snow reach the lower elevations. So, Monday morning's commute may be a bit slick. Winds will pick up Monday and blowing snow may be an issue.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with rain showers. Low near 37°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy with rain and snow showers. High near 40°F

Tomorrow night... Windy with snow showers early. Low near 32°F